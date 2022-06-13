Worried driveway could cave in, homeowner contacts 2 On Your Side about drainage concern

BATON ROUGE - It might be the city's problem, but one man has to live with the consequences. Jim Potter lives off of Stumberg Lane in Baton Rouge and contacted 2 On Your Side after a lengthy waiting period that made him concerned about how long his driveway has until it caves in completely.

As Potter tells the story, about 12 years ago the City-Parish knocked on his door alerting him to a drainage issue underneath his driveway. A drainage pipe leading from the street to Jacks Bayou behind his house is leaking and creating sinkholes. The pipe has been repaired in two sections over the years, but Potter says a third problem opened up a few years ago.

"It's leaking somewhere and it's washing out," Potter said. "It's been an ongoing problem, it's been several years."

The parish came out and put barricades around the sinkhole and those barricades have been there ever since. They've become decorative fixtures in Potter's backyard, but he says it shouldn't be that way.

Potter says it's a danger to his grandson who plays basketball in the driveway. He also worries about driving his car into his carport, worried the driveway could give way at any moment.

He says the issue has been going on for too long and it should be fixed once and for all.

"At some point, it's your job to address the problem," he said.

The parish says Potter's issue will be fixed with American Rescue Plan funds in the next couple of years. Potter says that he hopes his driveway doesn't cave in during that time.