Woman puts on quilt show from her doorstep to brighten up neighborhood during quarantine

BATON ROUGE - Glen Parks has been quilting for years, but the coronavirus has made her hobby of entering quilt shows impossible.

"They're not even taking entries, because they're not sure if the virus lives on fabric or how long, so they've shut down any venues that we have to show our quilts. So this is an absolutely wonderful way for me to get seen," she said.

That's when the Woodland Ridge resident got the idea to turn her front porch into a showroom.

"I put my quilts out in the backyard to sun every once in a while, to get some air. And I thought, why don't I put the quilts out on the front porch and give everyone a quilt show."

Parks is on day eight of her neighborhood "quilt show." Each day she displays a new, handmade creation to the delight of her neighbors.

"People drive by, they jog by, they've been rolling their kids by. Sometimes they stop and honk, and I'll come out."

And she's not worried about running out of new designs either.

"I can go through the whole quarantine period, as long as they want to make it!"

Neighbors enjoy the show so much, some have even started putting on their own.

"There are several people now, here in Baton Rouge, who are doing it, who have seen my posts through my guilds."

Parks says though she likes having a place to show off her handy work, her favorite part is providing a distraction for people.

"I just want a smile and put a bright spot in your day to see something really pretty," Parks said.

You can see Parks' quilt show for yourself on Sessions Drive in the Woodland Ridge neighborhood.