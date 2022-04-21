79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman killed in overnight shooting at hotel along I-12

2 hours 27 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, April 21 2022 Apr 21, 2022 April 21, 2022 7:35 AM April 21, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman died after she was found with gunshot wounds at a hotel along Airline Highway that's been plagued by violent crime. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue, just north of I-12. It appeared the victim was shot multiple times. 

Police have not released any other information.

In recent months, law enforcement has made multiple arrests in shootings reported at the hotel, including one where a victim was shot in the head

Trending News

An investigation into Thursday's shooting is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days