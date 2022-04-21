Woman killed in overnight shooting at hotel along I-12

BATON ROUGE - A woman died after she was found with gunshot wounds at a hotel along Airline Highway that's been plagued by violent crime.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue, just north of I-12. It appeared the victim was shot multiple times.

Police have not released any other information.

In recent months, law enforcement has made multiple arrests in shootings reported at the hotel, including one where a victim was shot in the head.

An investigation into Thursday's shooting is ongoing.