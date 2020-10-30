58°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed in hit-and-run after stopping to help crash victim on Hwy. 190; multiple drivers fled area
PORT ALLEN - A good Samaritan was struck and killed after she pulled over to help out another person involved in a crash overnight.
State police said Theresa Matherne, 57, of Baton Rouge was fatally struck after she stopped to help a driver involved in a crash on US 190 near LA 415 around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Matherne was walking in an eastbound lane when she was hit by multiple vehicles. The vehicles that struck Matherne then fled the scene.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact LSP at 225-754-8500.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Diners shaken after vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area along Perkins Road
-
La. absentee ballot showing vote for President Trump found stolen, opened and...
-
Baton Rouge couple comes up with safe way to pass out Halloween...
-
CDC's COVID-guidelines impact Halloween traditions
-
Restoring power to La's Zeta-impacted areas may take up to 10 days
Sports Video
-
Best fantasy players for week 8 in NFL: Fantasy Focus with Reggie...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard
-
Ed Orgeron talks about Brennan's potential return; full Monday press conference
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 5 10-23-2020
-
TJ Finley to replace Myles Brennan as QB this Saturday