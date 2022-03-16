Woman badly burned after 18-year-old boyfriend lit her on fire to 'see what it was like'

WEST MONROE - A woman was badly burned by her boyfriend after he set her on fire, telling deputies "he wanted to set someone on fire to see what it was like."

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Joshua White was drinking with his girlfriend March 5 before he poured a flammable liquid over her head and body and lit her on fire.

Deputies said the victim suffered severe burns to her head neck and face area along with her chest arms and legs. The victim's hair was burned on the right side of her head.

White was booked for domestic abuse battery with serious injury burning.