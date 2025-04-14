Woman arrested for alleged involvement in fight that broke out at Port Allen community event

PORT ALLEN — A woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a February fight at a Port Allen community event that resulted in "mass chaos and confusion" after officers sprayed mace into the air.

The Port Allen Police Department said 31-year-old Rhonda Franklin was arrested Wednesday, nearly two months after the Feb. 15 incident at the Westside All Black Affair.

Video released by Port Allen Police shows Franklin and other attendees arguing before, as one attendee told WBRZ, "everybody's coughing, throwing up, there's mass chaos and confusion" after officers sprayed mace into the crowd.

Police later said that the officers at the event followed proper protocol, saying that there were "in excess of six total altercations, vocalized threats of violence at the event, reports of physical assaults on female patrons, unsafe use of facility by standing on chairs during the event and illegal smoking inside the parish facility."

Franklin was arrested on aggravated assault and simple battery charges. As of Monday, she was not listed in the parish jail roster.