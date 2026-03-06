LSP investigating after Gonzales Police officer shoots person in Ascension Parish

GONZALES — Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating after a Gonzales Police officer shot a person along South John Avenue in Ascension Parish.

According to LSP, the Gonzales Police Department requested assistance from the agency's Bureau of Investigations around 11 p.m. Thursday to investigate the shooting that happened south of West Orice Roth Road.

One person was injured and hospitalized with minor injuries. According to LSP, no officers were harmed during the incident.