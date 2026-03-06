76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP investigating after Gonzales Police officer shoots person in Ascension Parish

3 hours 40 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 5:29 AM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating after a Gonzales Police officer shot a person along South John Avenue in Ascension Parish. 

According to LSP, the Gonzales Police Department requested assistance from the agency's Bureau of Investigations around 11 p.m. Thursday to investigate the shooting that happened south of West Orice Roth Road.

One person was injured and hospitalized with minor injuries. According to LSP, no officers were harmed during the incident.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days