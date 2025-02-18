'Mass chaos and confusion:' Victim speaks out after Port Allen Police officer maces crowd at event

PORT ALLEN - Dozens of guests were sprayed with pepper spray by a Port Allen Police officer during the Westside All Black Affair event Saturday night.

Daniell Phillips was injured during the incident. She says people were enjoying themselves before the event turned chaotic.

"After the party continues to go on, the lights were off, the music was playing. Then the next thing you know, you smelled and see mace. Everybody's coughing, throwing up, there's mass chaos and confusion," she said.

Videos circulating on social media show guests coughing, some on the floor and trying to get up. Trash and flipped-over chairs were strewn around the room.

Phillips was a decorator for the event and tried to get help from the police to stop guests from ruining her things. She says there wasn't much of a response from law enforcement.

"I got in an altercation after everyone cleared out because there was people looking for their stuff, flipping my things off the table. I'm begging them to come in. I'm telling them 'I want to press charges.' There's no response. They said 'We're going to get their information.' You let them leave," she said.

Phillips fell to her knees during the disorder. She suffered full ligament tears in her leg. She says she can barely walk.

"We were allowed to go in the next morning to collect our things. I couldn't even help. I can't even keep still because it's like a constant shooting pain," she said

She says although the event was over capacity, there was no reason for the officer to pepper spray the crowd.

"To me, it should've been a situation where you said 'Flick the lights on, party's over," she said.

The Port Allen Police Department said they are looking into the incident and will provide an update when the investigation is complete.