Three Baton Rouge men arrested in connection with appliance burglaries in Lafayette Parish

3 hours 37 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 12:38 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE —Three Baton Rouge men were arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office following an investigation into several residential burglaries at new home construction sites. 

According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted a multi-week investigation after receiving reports of nearly 10 new appliances being stolen from building sites near Ridge Road in Lafayette Parish.

Carlos Pena, 44, Victor Villeda, 30, and Juan Castellanos, 34, were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for simple burglary in connection with the stolen appliances. 

Deputies with LPSO are also working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as it was determined that none of the suspects are in the U.S. legally.

