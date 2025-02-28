Days after officer pepper sprayed crowd at Port Allen event, police department says it was 'proper protocol'

PORT ALLEN - After an officer reportedly sprayed pepper spray into a crowd of people at an event on Feb. 15, the police department issued a statement Friday saying the actions taken were part of proper protocol.

At Westside All Black Affair, an attendee told WBRZ there was "mass chaos and confusion" when one of the Port Allen police officers sprayed pepper spray into the crowd.

"After the party continues to go on, the lights were off, the music was playing. Then the next thing you know, you smelled and see mace. Everybody's coughing, throwing up, there's mass chaos and confusion," Daniell Phillips said.

The Port Allen Police Department issued a statement Friday morning.

It said officers followed the proper protocol and described several reasons for their intervention in the event.

"The following incidents happened prior and after officers ended the event: in excess of six total altercations, vocalized threats of violence at the event, reports of physical assaults on female patrons, unsafe use of facility by standing on chairs during the event and illegal smoking inside the parish facility," the statement listed.

Officers said all those incidents led to a safety concern for the patrons and the security detail officers.