Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of stealing $200 worth of merchandise from CVS
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a woman who stole from an area store.
The incident happened on July 15 at a CVS Pharmacy on Airline Highway in Prairieville. Authorities say the woman walked off with $200 worth of merchandise.
She fled the scene in what appeared to be a white four-door GMC truck.
Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
