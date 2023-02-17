Woman, 71, killed in hit and run on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive Friday night, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the drivers responsible.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Burbank Drive at the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officials identified the victim on Monday as 71-year-old Ethel Wesley.

The department reported that Wesley was hit struck by two vehicles back-to-back, and neither stopped to help.

Deputies found her after she had been hit in the westbound side of the roadway. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

On Monday, the sheriff's office released pictures taken by surveillance cameras that showed the two vehicles that fled the crash scene. One vehicle is believed to be a 2009-2011 dark-colored BMW. Both vehicles may have significant front-end damage.

Another deadly crash happened on Burbank Drive just days earlier, when an LSU student was struck and killed while standing in the roadway. The two crashes happened less than two miles apart.