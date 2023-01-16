LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.

Deputies don't believe the driver who struck Brooks was impaired at the time of the crash, but an investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Brooks was taken to a hospital and put on life support Sunday. She passed away later that same day, LSU said in a statement Monday.

Brooks was also a member of the Alpha Phi chapter at LSU. Read the full statement from the university below.

"It is with great sadness that we learned that one of our students, Madison Brooks, passed away on January 15. This is a tragedy for all of us at LSU, especially Madison’s family, friends, sorority sisters, and classmates. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them as they go through this extremely difficult time and begin the grieving process.