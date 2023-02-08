72°
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road.
Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
Auto Zone sign blown down in Walker, La.— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) February 9, 2023
Photo via: Wayne Gauthier | #LaWX @WBRZ @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/kg7j27I8dq
Parts of the parish were placed under a tornado warning until around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.