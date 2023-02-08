72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

Wednesday, February 08 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road.

Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road. 

Parts of the parish were placed under a tornado warning until around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

