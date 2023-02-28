Wife of missing Ga. man 'praying for a miracle' after Baton Rouge disappearance

BATON ROUGE - The wife of a Georgia man who was last seen while on a trip to Baton Rouge says she is living in a nightmare and is praying for a miracle that he is safe.

Nathan Millard, 42, was last seen on Feb. 23. The phone belonging to the Walton County resident has been located but Millard's whereabouts remained uncertain as of Monday night.

“I’m heartbroken. It’s a nightmare that I want to wake up from. This is my worst nightmare,” his wife, Amber Millard, told ABC affiliate WSB TV in Atlanta.

“Wednesday night, he and I Facetimed. He was able to get college basketball tickets. He and I Facetimed, while he was there and that was at 7:30 Georgia time,” she said.

That was the last time Amber said she talked to her husband.

“He never made it back to his hotel and it’s just an open investigation, for a missing person."

Baton Rouge police are following clues including the use of a financial card belonging to Millard. They have reviewed surveillance footage of someone using his debit card.

“It shows a male using his card,” Millard said. “That’s all. We’re just at a standstill for more camera footage to be presented.”

Nathan Millard is described as 5'9" tall, weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green ball cap, a black shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen in the area of Happy's Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge.

“I’m praying for a miracle, that he makes it home safely to us,” his wife said.

Anyone with information on Millard's whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3853.