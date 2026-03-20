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Area hospitals welcome 'Colossal Colon' as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month starts
BATON ROUGE - Colorectal cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Tumor Registry.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month across the country, and local hospitals are welcoming a "Colossal Colon" to raise awareness.
The 20-foot-long, walk-through colon has facts about the cancer.
It's recommended to start screening at age 45.
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Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove was the first stop for the "Colossal Colon" and the public is encouraged to take a stroll through it to learn about colorectal cancers and how to catch it early.
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