State officials say new investment redefines 'how Louisiana competes for major economic projects'
BATON ROUGE — On Tuesday, Gov. Jeff Landry and LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois are expected to announce a state investment that they say will redefine "how Louisiana competes for major economic projects."
Landry and Bourgeois, as well as legislative leadership, will meet in the Governor's Press Room in the State Capitol at 2 p.m. to announce the economic development.
WBRZ will stream the news conference on Facebook and YouTube.
