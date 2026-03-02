80°
Man jailed for attempted murder, allegedly shot vehicle leaving Church's Chicken parking lot
HAMMOND - A man who is accused of shooting a car six times in the parking lot of the Hammond Church's Chicken was arrested for attempted murder.
The Hammond Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Sunday outside the fast-food joint on Southwest Railroad Avenue.
Officers said Omarte Wilson Jr. and Quincy Hooker, both 21 and from Hammond, got into an altercation with another man.
When the victim got into his car to leave, Wilson allegedly shot the back of the car multiple times.
Wilson was booked for attempted second-degree murder. Hooker was arrested for principal to attempted second-degree murder.
