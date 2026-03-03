Tuesday AM Forecast: Staying warm, but rain chances on the rise

That early taste of May isn’t fading as we move through early March. In fact, the muggy air is about to crank up, and with it will come a steady increase in daily shower and thunderstorm chances. Today & Tonight: After some early clouds fade away, Tuesday is shaping up to be a gorgeous, sunny day. We’ll kick things off around 60°, then warm quickly into the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon. As humidity inches higher, there’s a small chance a brief, spotty shower could develop late, but the majority of the Capital Area should remain rain-free. Tuesday night will turn milder, with temperatures only dropping into the mid-60s. A couple of spotty showers can’t be ruled out overnight either.

Up Next: That spring-like pattern isn’t backing down anytime soon. In fact, as moisture keeps building, it will help spark off daily opportunities for rain.

Rain Chances Increasing – Wednesday will feature isolated showers and a few thunderstorms as temperatures heat up through the day. Some heavier bursts of rain could impact both the lunch hour and the evening commute. Thursday appears to be the most “low-key” day, with about 30% of the Capital Area seeing a brief, nuisance-type shower. Heading into the weekend, rain coverage increases as deeper moisture settles in. Beginning Friday, more than half the area is likely to pick up rain each day. While widespread washouts aren’t anticipated, you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. Overall, rainfall totals over the next week should average around an inch, with isolated higher amounts — not enough to erase drought concerns, but certainly helpful for lawns and gardens.

Temperatures Staying Warm – Afternoon highs in the 80s will stick around despite the uptick in rain chances. Overnight lows will also trend milder, with temperatures barely dipping into the mid-60s by the end of the week.

Morning Fog Concerns – Expect a familiar pattern of cloudy starts and partial afternoon sunshine. Some of those early clouds may produce pockets of dense fog, especially near rivers and lakes where warm, humid air passes over cooler water.

