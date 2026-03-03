St. James Parish schools still remain partially segregated 60 years after Brown v. Board, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — Six decades after St. James Parish residents sued to end racial segregation in district schools, a federal judge found that inequalities remain, The Advocate reports.

U.S. District Judge Darrel James Papillion found Friday that the school district failed to comply with parts of a 2017 order and that remnants of segregation persist in the district, with one school's student body still being more than 95% Black.

The paper said the order focused on three schools that were once legally segregated before Brown v. Board of Education.

The school board was also denied a request to dismiss the case.

WBRZ has also reported on other cases involving racial disparities in the parish, including a case accusing officials of intentionally approving industrial plants that pollute Black neighborhoods.