St. James Parish schools still remain partially segregated 60 years after Brown v. Board, reports say
NEW ORLEANS — Six decades after St. James Parish residents sued to end racial segregation in district schools, a federal judge found that inequalities remain, The Advocate reports.
U.S. District Judge Darrel James Papillion found Friday that the school district failed to comply with parts of a 2017 order and that remnants of segregation persist in the district, with one school's student body still being more than 95% Black.
The paper said the order focused on three schools that were once legally segregated before Brown v. Board of Education.
The school board was also denied a request to dismiss the case.
WBRZ has also reported on other cases involving racial disparities in the parish, including a case accusing officials of intentionally approving industrial plants that pollute Black neighborhoods.
