New bills seeks to establish evaluations for Baton Rouge Police Department chief
BATON ROUGE — A new Louisiana bill seeks to establish requirements for evaluating the performance of the Baton Rouge police chief.
On Friday, Republican State Rep. Barbara Freiberg introduced House Bill 832. If passed, the bill would require the police chief to be evaluated three years after being appointed, with evaluations occurring each following year.
The bill would also grant the mayor-president the power to reconfirm the police chief for another year or demote the police chief to his former position.
The demotion would not be considered disciplinary. The chief would not be able to appeal if demoted.
