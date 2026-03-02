Ralph Abraham named Letlow's campaign chair week after citing 'family obligations' when leaving CDC

BATON ROUGE — Former congressman and CDC Principal Deputy Director Ralph Abraham will be the campaign chair of Rep. Julia Letlow's Trump-backed campaign for U.S. Senate.

Abraham, who also served as Louisiana Surgeon General, left the CDC in February. When he stepped down, he cited family obligations.

"Julia Letlow has demonstrated principled leadership and a tireless commitment to Louisiana," Abraham said in a statement on Monday. "She is the proven conservative fighter our state needs in the U.S. Senate, and I am proud to lead the effort to help send her there."

Letlow's campaign team also includes Kyle Ruckert, Gov. Jeff Landry's former chief of staff, who also left his role in February to help run the governor's political action committee. Ruckert will serve as general consultant for Letlow's campaign.

Letlow said her staff assembled a "seasoned group of national and Louisiana-based professionals to lead the statewide effort."

Other campaign staff members include:

Senior Advisor: Andrew Bautsch

Polling: Tony Fabrizio, Fabrizio, Lee & Associates

Media: John Brabender, BrabenderCox

Direct Mail: Ryan Smith, Rapid Loop Companies

Campaign Manager: Parker Carey

Communications Director: Katherine Thordahl

Political Director: Javin Fulson

Louisiana Fundraising: Kelly Husted

DC Fundraising: Amanda Buchanan Hand

National Fundraising: Jenny Drucker and Alex Lawhon

"This campaign is about delivering real results for Louisiana families and ensuring our state has a strong, consistent conservative voice in the United States Senate," Letlow said.