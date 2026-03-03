66°
I-10 EB reopens near Iberville-West Baton Rouge line after crash leaves one dead, one injured
GROSSE TETE — I-10 Eastbound was closed Tuesday morning following a fatal crash near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge parish line, traffic officials said.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, the crash happened when a box truck rear-ended an 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was killed and the passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital.
Traffic reports said the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. The crash closed nearly 12 miles of the interstate from La. 77 in Grosse Tete to La. 415 in West Baton Rouge.
By 6:10 a.m., the blockage was down to one lane. By 8:55 a.m., the roadway had reopened.
