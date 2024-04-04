While Ascension shelter closes for quarantine, non-profit group taking in additional cats

GONZALES - A non-profit, no-kill rescue organization in Ascension Parish is calling on the community for support while they take in additional animals for the next two weeks.

Cara's House, the Ascension Parish animal shelter, announced that they will be closed until April 15 because one of their puppies has a respiratory infection. The shelter is quarantining all animals for the time being.

In the meantime, Rescue Alliance is taking in the cats that would normally be dropped off at the shelter.

"We've received an influx of calls because people who normally surrender animals to Cara's House are calling us because they don't know what to do with them," Jonathan Henriques, Director of Operations at Rescue Alliance, said.

Henriques said with each cat they receive, their medical bill total out at about $200. With 35 cats and more on the way, it makes for an expensive job, which is why they're in desperate need of donations.

"We're actually down to just one box of litter," Henriques said.

Food, toys, litter or food are just some items that would make a world of difference for them. Monetary donations are accepted, and if you can't donate, another way to help is to foster a cat.

You can find more information about Rescue Alliance by clicking here.