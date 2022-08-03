78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

When does school start? A complete list of start dates for Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes

1 hour 38 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, August 03 2022 Aug 3, 2022 August 03, 2022 6:40 AM August 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

If you're a parent, a student, or just a commuter wanting to know when school traffic will start up again, here's a list of when local schools will be reopening:

Trending News

Friday, August 5th:
- Assumption Parish Schools
Monday, August 8th:
- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- City of Baker School System
- Plaquemine Parish Schools
- St. Helena Parish Schools
- East Feliciana Schools
Tuesday, August 9th:
- Ascension Parish Schools
- Livingston Parish Schools
- Iberville Parish Schools
- Zachary Community Schools
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
- West Feliciana Schools
Thursday, August 11th:
- Central Community Schools
- Tangipahoa Parish Schools

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days