78°
Latest Weather Blog
When does school start? A complete list of start dates for Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes
If you're a parent, a student, or just a commuter wanting to know when school traffic will start up again, here's a list of when local schools will be reopening:
Trending News
Friday, August 5th:
- Assumption Parish Schools
Monday, August 8th:
- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- City of Baker School System
- Plaquemine Parish Schools
- St. Helena Parish Schools
- East Feliciana Schools
Tuesday, August 9th:
- Ascension Parish Schools
- Livingston Parish Schools
- Iberville Parish Schools
- Zachary Community Schools
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
- West Feliciana Schools
Thursday, August 11th:
- Central Community Schools
- Tangipahoa Parish Schools
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother arrested after 2-year-old died from fentanyl overdose; third overdose on record
-
Daughter of woman killed in hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to turn...
-
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
-
Crews clean storm drains to prevent major flooding in East Baton Rouge
-
Summer break coming to an end; teachers and students gearing up for...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West