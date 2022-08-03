When does school start? A complete list of start dates for Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes

If you're a parent, a student, or just a commuter wanting to know when school traffic will start up again, here's a list of when local schools will be reopening:

Friday, August 5th:

- Assumption Parish Schools

Monday, August 8th:

- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

- City of Baker School System

- Plaquemine Parish Schools

- St. Helena Parish Schools

- East Feliciana Schools

Tuesday, August 9th:

- Ascension Parish Schools

- Livingston Parish Schools

- Iberville Parish Schools

- Zachary Community Schools

- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools

- West Feliciana Schools

Thursday, August 11th:

- Central Community Schools

- Tangipahoa Parish Schools