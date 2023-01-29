61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West side welcomes home survivor of fatal police crash Liam Dunn

4 hours 6 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, January 28 2023 Jan 28, 2023 January 28, 2023 10:07 PM January 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kalista Mitrisin

BRUSLY - On Saturday, Liam Dunn and his family made their way down River Road Saturday as a crowd of friends and community members cheered him on.

"We wanted to give him a champions welcome,“ his former high school baseball coach Mike Forbes said.

After weeks in a coma, and a difficult surgery, Dunn made his way home. Now, his former baseball team has decided to dedicated the season to him.

"We're hoping to have him throw out the first pitch," Forbes said.

Trending News

That first baseball game and Liam Dunn’s first pitch is set for Feb. 20.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days