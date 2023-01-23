41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase

10 hours 21 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, January 22 2023 Jan 22, 2023 January 22, 2023 6:17 PM January 22, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately.

He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one of three victims of a police car crash during a high speed chase that claimed the life of his sister, Maggie and her friend, Caroline Gill.

Trending News

On Sunday, former LSU All-American and current Houston Astro Alex Bregman stopped by Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital to check on Liam who has been recovering from surgeries on a broken fibula, tibia and femur plus another procedure on his left wrist.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days