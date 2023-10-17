West Feliciana Parish community in mourning after loss of high school senior

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The West Feliciana Parish community is in mourning on Tuesday after high school senior Nick David was killed in a car wreck Monday.

"My nephew was a bright beautiful hearted person, so full of life, loved Jesus, loved his family, cats, horses," David's aunt, Paulette, said. "He was the clown of our family, always made us laugh regardless of anything. He was a beautiful soul."

David was on the path to a career in welding and was working on getting national certifications. Superintendent Hollis Milton has a steel flower Davis made for him during a welding class. The school leader says the token serves as a joyful memory.

"One day he pops up and says 'Hey Mr. Milton, I have something for you,'" Milton recounted. "It's a flower he made, just from taking some materials, and using his welding skills to put it together."

West Feliciana High School had counselors on campus Tuesday. School officials issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

"Our students and staff are struggling with the loss of one of our seniors, Nick David. Nick was a talented welder who was on his way to earning NCCER certifications in welding. His smile and playful personality will be greatly missed by both students and employees. It is going to be a difficult week as we try to wrap our heads around this tragic accident. We have counselors on campus to support our students and staff during this challenging time, and we will continue to keep Nick's family and friends in our prayers."

"Joyful student, always full of energy, we're going to miss him," Milton said.