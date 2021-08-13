West Baton Rouge reporting low water pressure; Boil advisory issued for parts of parish

WEST BATON ROUGE - Officials say a boil water advisory has been issued for parts of West Baton Rouge amid reports of low water pressure throughout the Parish Wednesday.

Residents south of the Intracoastal Canal are advised to boil their tap water before consumption. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Furthermore, all residents in the parish are asked to use water conservatively and leave faucets off as the pressure re-builds.

Officials say anyone who has not experienced an outage or low pressure is not affected by the advisory.