71°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's storm snaps trees and takes down powerlines in Pointe Coupee Parish
BATCHELOR - Heavy winds and rain took down trees in Pointe Coupee Parish Wednesday afternoon, causing Highway 1 to be blocked off for nearly an hour.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, trees and powerlines were down on Highway 1 and Highway 972 in Lettsworth. Two trees dropped across Highway 418.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Storage facility's mistake caused disabled man's belongings to be thrown in the...
-
House struck by stray bullet after gunfire erupted on I-10
-
Terrifying video shows man mugged in his driveway
-
It's been 58 years since the Comite was cleaned, and some residents...
-
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...