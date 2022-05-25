Wednesday's storm snaps trees and takes down powerlines in Pointe Coupee Parish

BATCHELOR - Heavy winds and rain took down trees in Pointe Coupee Parish Wednesday afternoon, causing Highway 1 to be blocked off for nearly an hour.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, trees and powerlines were down on Highway 1 and Highway 972 in Lettsworth. Two trees dropped across Highway 418.