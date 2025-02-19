Wednesday's Health Report: Chatbot therapy can be helpful; not substitute for traditional treatment

BATON ROUGE — Artificial intelligence continues to grow in popularity, with people using it for work, school and now even their mental health.

Reports show some are turning to technology for therapy.

"Chatbot therapy may be of interest due to the availability 24/7. It is non-judgmental and it is affordable. It may be attractive to people who are reluctant to speak with humans or don't know where to find resources,” psychologist Susan Albers said.

Experts say while it may be tempting to try chatbot therapy, there are some important factors to consider, like privacy. Personal information must be provided to get a response and there is no telling how that information is being stored or shared.

Another potential issue is lack of emotion. In traditional therapy, a professional can read tone and body language and understand the complexities and nuances of a situation.

"Chatbot therapy might be helpful to help you to think through a response to a relationship concern or to respond to an awkward conversation. Things that we struggle with in daily life but are not a persistent issue or chronic problem,” Alders said.

Experts say chatbot therapy is not equipped to handle a crisis or emergency. If you are experiencing either, it is best to talk with a medical professional.