REDUCE YOUR RISK: Smokers are up to four times more likely to develop heart disease than nonsmokers

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — Smokers are two to four times more likely to develop heart disease than nonsmokers.

For one French Settlement, this, along with several heart attacks, convinced him to stop smoking.

Travis Pitre, 65, says that he had his first heart attack at age 37, followed by two more in 2005 and 2012. He's since had bypass surgery, caths and stents and a heart damaged by smoking one to two packs of cigarettes a day for years.

Eventually, he went cold turkey after his doctor told him that he would have to find another doctor if he didn't quit smoking.

Dr. Charles Thompson, a cardiologist, says that if you stop smoking, within 24 hours, your risk of heart attack and stroke drops by half.

Pitre now wants to use his life-altering experience to convince others to make the same choice he made.