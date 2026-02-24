53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REDUCE YOUR RISK: It's important not to ignore unusual symptoms

1 hour 5 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 7:51 PM February 24, 2026 in Health
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A local nurse started feeling strange after she and her husband returned from a trip to Italy, but she brushed it off as just anxiety. 

After her condition worsened, she went to the emergency room for what she thought was going to be a short visit but turned into a three-day stay in the hospital. 

Trending News

WBRZ's John Pastorek learns from Quinitta Soileau why it's important not to brush off unusual symptoms. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days