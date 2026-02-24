53°
REDUCE YOUR RISK: It's important not to ignore unusual symptoms
A local nurse started feeling strange after she and her husband returned from a trip to Italy, but she brushed it off as just anxiety.
After her condition worsened, she went to the emergency room for what she thought was going to be a short visit but turned into a three-day stay in the hospital.
WBRZ's John Pastorek learns from Quinitta Soileau why it's important not to brush off unusual symptoms.
