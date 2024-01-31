Wednesday PM Forecast: quiet weather continues as next rainmaker enters United States

Seasonably mild and dry conditions will prevail through the workweek. Good fortunes run out on Saturday though as the next rainmaker figures to put a damper on some Mardi Gras events.

Tonight & Tomorrow: This evening, cloud cover will gradually increase. While clouds generally prop up temperatures overnight, north winds behind a weak cold front will counter that to put lows in the low 40s. High clouds will be stubborn to break through much of Thursday, likely limiting warming to the upper 60s. These clouds will not produce any precipitation and so the afternoon will simply be a break in our stretch of abundant sunshine.

Up Next: By Friday, we will be dealing with more of a sun and cloud mix, allowing temperatures back up into the 70s for one last warm and dry day before the next rainmaker arrives. Any Mardi Gras events on Friday evening will be in fine shape.

As we get closer to the weekend, we will continue to monitor the timing and details of this system. Stay connected with the Storm Station as we continue to zero in on the details of our next rainmaker.

Rain will begin to enter the state from the west early Saturday morning. For the Capital Area, the latest data shows the first drops falling during the early afternoon. Coverage and intensity of the rain is expected to increase through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Some periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. A general 1-2” is expected to fall for most. Such amounts will not cause significant problems, but some pockets of short term nuisance flooding are possible where brief downpours occur. Steady rain will taper from west to east ending on Sunday morning. However, patches of clouds and spotty showers will dance around through the remainder of the weekend and even into Monday.

