Wednesday PM Forecast: incoming rain for the end of the workweek

Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday as a storm system passes to our south through the Gulf of Mexico. New data continues to trend showers and thunderstorms later and later into Friday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will come and go during the overnight hours. Do not expect skies to turn completely overcast. With those breaks, low temperatures will settle in the low 50s. You might notice some peeks of sun close to daybreak as high temperatures run for the upper 60s. However, skies will turn overcast quickly. Expect numerous showers during the afternoon and evening hours, potentially creating some wet spots for the late commute.

Up Next: Scattered showers will persist overnight into Friday morning. There is a potential for thunderstorms early on Friday. Some of these could produce brief downpours, gusty wind and hail. This early batch is not a lock, but a possibility to monitor for the morning commute. Friday will not be a washout. The middle of the day may well feature breaks of sun and allow thermometers to warm into the low to mid 70s. This warming will recharge the atmosphere for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Some of the later day action could also contain hail and gusty wind. While activity during the latter half of the day will be more hit and miss in nature, some of it could certainly bleed into evening events, such as LSU Baseball. By the time rain shuts down Friday night, totals should be on the lighter side with most locations receiving under an inch.

Skies will clear as we approach the weekend. Weather will be very cooperative for outdoor events, including the weekend games at Alex Box Stadium between LSU and Florida. Both days will have highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Saturday will be mainly sunny. Sunday will show some increasing cloud cover late. The next shot at showers and thunderstorms will come at the beginning of next week. The setup for this system does look supportive of stronger thunderstorms, so that is something to watch over the weekend.

