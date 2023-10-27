Wednesday PM Forecast: heat continues through weekend, next cold front in sight

Near record warmth will continue through the weekend. Forecast focus shifts to a strong cold front pegged to arrive just ahead of Halloween.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any stray showers that developed will quickly diminish beyond nightfall. Clouds will linger in spots for most of the night but an east breeze of 5-10mph will keep any fog development to a minimum. Low temperatures will remain well above average in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly sunny with a spotty shower possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. The record high temperature for the date is 90 degrees.

Up Next: Very little change is expected for the remainder of the week and the weekend. Beneath mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will continue soaring into the upper 80s and low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. While Friday and Saturday will be close, a record high temperature of 88 degrees is expected to be tied on broken on Sunday. As for nights, low clouds should win out in most cases, however, with plenty of moisture in the air, wind will need to be monitored on a day-to-day basis as any calming will result in episodes of fog. A strong cold front is expected to roll into the region on Monday. If the current trend holds, some showers will move through and much cooler air will arrive just ahead of Halloween. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

The Tropics: Hurricane Tammy will continue to move northeast across the southwestern Atlantic Ocean at 10-15mph through Thursday with a slower motion as it turns to the northwest later in the week. Steady weakening is expected over the next few days as interactions with a front transition Tammy into a strong extratropical system. Bermuda will deal with high swells as the storm meanders.

Hurricane Otis made landfall in Mexico on Wednesday morning. As a powerful Category 5, the strike broke records.

