Bill banning sale of laughing gas, poppers passes House and Senate

BATON ROUGE - A bill aimed at banning the sale of recreational laughing gas and poppers has passed through the Louisiana House and Senate.

Currently, cans of nitrous oxide — commonly known as laughing gas — can be bought at convenience stores and smoke shops. The gas comes in metal canisters with bright colors on the outside denoting the flavor of the gas inside. Most are branded as whipped cream containers, have warning labels that these products are not for human consumption and are only to be used for food preparation.

HB 64, proposed by Rep. Joe Stagani R-Kenner, would ban the sale of nitrous oxide for recreational use. His bill, which passed both the House and the Senate, says that the gas can still be manufactured for and used through proper channels — specifically the automotive industry.

Rep. Stagani's bill also outlaws the sale and use of amyl nitrite, commonly known as poppers or snappers. Similarly to laughing gas, poppers can be found in convenience stores and smoke shops. While the sale is not illegal, they are outlawed to be used recreationally.

After passing both chambers of the Legislature, the bill will head to Gov. Landry's desk to sign.