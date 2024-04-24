Wednesday PM Forecast: flirting with records as warm up continues

A steady warming trend will continue through the end of the month. Humidity will ramp up as well.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight tonight, mainly clear skies and calm winds will allow for temperatures to cool into the low 60s, noticeably warmer than previous nights. We will see an increase in dew points over the next 24 hours which could result in patchy areas of fog early Thursday morning. Thermometers will warm into the upper 80s with little problem beneath mostly sunny skies. The record high for the date is 89 degrees and it is not out of the question some thermometers could challenge that mark.

Up Next: A few more clouds will be around on Friday and this could stall the warming trend for a day. Highs will still shoot for the upper 80s but will be in line or potentially a bit lower than Thursday. Over the weekend, mornings will begin sticky in the low 70s followed by warm afternoons in the upper 80s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with an outside shot at a shower, mainly on Sunday. Our next reasonable chance for rain will arrive on Monday. A front stalled out to our northwest, combined with some energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, could result in scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin the new week. Neither severe weather nor heavy rain look to be threats.

Josh

