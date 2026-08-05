Wednesday PM Forecast: Dodging afternoon storms as students return to class

Summer vacation may be wrapping up for Capital Area students, but summer weather isn't going anywhere. Heat and humidity will continue to spark daily afternoon thunderstorms in the Storm Station forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon thunderstorms will taper off this evening, giving way to clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s by dawn. It’s going to be a sticky, humid morning at the bus stop for the kids heading back to school on Thursday. Unrelenting humidity will persist throughout the day, placing the heat index upwards of 105-106° as afternoon highs reach the mid-90s. The heat and steam will pop another round of isolated thunderstorms, so it may not be a bad idea to send the kids off with an umbrella. It won’t rain everywhere, but a quick inch or two of rain is possible if it clips your neighborhood.





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Up Next: Heat and humidity will remain locked in place for the next week. Almost every day will feature highs in the mid-90s. An overabundance of humidity will push the heat index, or feels-like temperature, in the 100-107° range. Afternoon thunderstorms will be a daily nuisance. Deeper tropical moisture moves in after that, ramping rain chances back up, especially through the second half of the weekend and into early next week. Not everyone will see rain each day, but where storms do hit, expect heavy downpours, lightning, quick wind gusts, and a welcome break from the heat.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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