Tuesday AM Forecast: Time with lower humidity limited, pop-up storms over weekend

We will enjoy one more day with slight humidity relief before the typical summertime feel returns midweek. This increase in moisture will eventually lead to more pop-up storms over the weekend.

Today & Tonight: The slight humidity relief we experienced on Monday should continue Tuesday. As afternoon sun heats the ground, mixing in the atmosphere will bring down drier air aloft, giving the area continued lower humidity. Highs will still climb into the mid-90s, but that lower moisture content will keep heat index values safely under 100 degrees. Expect the coast to miss out on this relief, remaining thick with humidity. Aside from a stray, spotty shower or two, almost everyone will stay dry. Overnight, lows will increase, with most in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Starting midweek, intense heat and humidity will reclaim their grip on the Capital Region, staying stubbornly entrenched through Friday and into the weekend. Afternoon highs hitting the mid-90s will drive feels-like temperatures past the 100-degree mark, though values look to fall just short of formal Heat Advisory criteria. While the surging moisture could spark a handful of popup storms during peak heating, activity will remain spotty to isolated, meaning most lawns will still need regular watering.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.