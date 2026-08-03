Monday PM Forecast: Humidity staging a return, time with more comfortable feel fading

Enjoy the slight dip in humidity while it lasts, because time is running out. Summer heat and mugginess will return in full force by the end of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a mostly clear night ahead with temperatures bottoming out in the low-to-mid 70s. The front that brought slight relief from humidity in recent days will dissipate overnight. As that happens, the stickier feel will creep toward the I-10/12 corridor. Fortunately, daytime heating will stir the atmosphere, drawing drier air down from above and keeping afternoon conditions relatively comfortable across the Metro Area. Even with highs reaching the mid-90s, the drop in humidity will keep the peak heat index out of the triple digits. Coastal areas, however, won’t be so lucky and will stay quite humid. Rain will be hard to come by, with nothing more than a brief downpour in just one or two localized spots.

Up Next: The relentless summer heat and humidity will return to the Capital Region by midweek and will be firmly locked in place by the end of the week. Highs in the mid-90s will push heat indices back into the triple digits, but conditions should stay below official Heat Advisory thresholds. Climbing humidity could pop off a few afternoon thunderstorms. Even so, coverage will stay spotty to isolated moving toward the weekend, so don't turn off the sprinklers just yet.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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