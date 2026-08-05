Wednesday AM Forecast: Typical summer pattern resumes the next 7 days

The weather pattern will be fairly typical for early August standards over the next 7 days. That means expect heat, humidity, and PM pop-up storms.

Today & Tonight: The humidity is back and it is here to stay! Highs will reach into the mid-90s, with humidity driving our heat index over 100°. Although it will feel hot, heat should remain below advisory levels. Just like we saw Tuesday, storms will be possible in the PM hours. Not everyone will see rain, as storms will remain isolated in nature. Overnight, skies will clear out with lows in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Much more of the same is expected for back to school Thursday! Buses should not have any issues running in the morning hours. During the afternoon, isolated pop-up storms will occur once again, affecting some of the after-school traffic. That same summer rhythm of mild nights, hot afternoons, and PM pop-up storms will continue through early next week. Peak heat index values should top out between 100-107°, which is below advisory levels. Also, no washouts are expected, and not everyone will see rain day to day.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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