LSU's Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list

BATON ROUGE — LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list.

Each year, the Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman. Former Tiger Glenn Dorsey won LSU’s only Outland Trophy in 2007.

The Washington, D.C., native is set to start his first year as a Tiger in September. The second-team All-Big 12 selection comes to LSU from Colorado.