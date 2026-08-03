Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle

BATON ROUGE - Ever since the Southern Jaguars started Spring practice, Marshall Faulk has been consistent with how he's publicly handled the quarterback competition between Christian Johnson, Ashton Strother and Wyatt McCauley. He's previously stated that he did not want to enter the Fall without having named a starting signal-caller.

"I hate going into a Fall camp with a quarterback competition," Faulk said at SWAC Media Day in July. "But we'll name the guy, we'll let everybody know who it is, you guys (the media) will know who it is, and we'll start moving forward."

At practice on Monday morning, Faulk had more to say on the QB battle, but stopped short of giving a definitive answer.

"We have a very good idea of who our starting quarterback is going to be," said Faulk. "News is great. I believe news is awesome, but why would I tell Alabama State that? It's amazing when I get on, and I watch whether it's CNN or Fox, and they talk about our defense system and our rockets being depleted. We're at war. Why are we telling another country? It doesn't make sense. I don't understand."

Faulk went on to offer a much later timetable.

"Sometimes just in reporting the news, you give up too much information. We know who we like, and we know what we want to do. Unfortunately, you guys (the media) are going to have to wait until the first game to see who that is."

Southern's first game against Alabama State isn't until Aug. 29.