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Baton Rouge doctor named 2026 Louisiana Family Physician of the Year by LAFP
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge physician has been named the Family Physician of the Year by the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians.
The organization presented Dr. Byron Jasper with the award on July 24.
The award recognizes Jasper's years of service to patients, his dedication to family medicine and his contributions to developing the profession for future physicians in Louisiana.
Jasper, originally from Houma, is the founder and CEO of the Byja Clinic. He graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana and earned his medical degree from Tulane School of Medicine along with a master's degree from Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.
He completed his family medicine residency at Baton Rouge General Family Medicine Residency Program and is board-certified in family medicine. He also completed fellowships in community health leadership development at Georgetown University School of Medicine and HIV and Hepatitis C care at Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Jasper also founded two nonprofit organizations: Comprehensive Medical Mentoring Program and Byja Charitable Alliance. He serves as national president of the Comprehensive Medical Mentoring Program, which works to empower minority students pursuing careers in health-professional fields and as president of Byja Charitable Alliance, which focuses on reducing health disparities and promoting healthy lifestyles in vulnerable communities.
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The Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians represents more than 1,600 physicians, residents and medical students across Louisiana. The Family Physician of the Year award is considered one of the academy's highest honors and is awarded following nominations from fellow family physicians.
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