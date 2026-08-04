Baton Rouge Symphony kicks off week of free pop-up concerts across the city

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony kicked off its annual Symphony Week today with a series of small ensemble pop-up concerts.

The performances are scheduled across six locations around the capital city over the next five days. Today's concert was held at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Each concert is free and lasts around 30 minutes. The next performance is outside the Main Street Market downtown, starting at noon tomorrow.