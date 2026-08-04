Tuesday PM Forecast: Gulf humidity returns, a few pop-up showers become possible

Gulf humidity will slowly creep back into the picture through the week, gradually restoring the typical routine of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain hot, making it into the low to mid 90s in most neighborhoods before any showers flare.

Humidity Return: builds back to full steam by late week

No Heat Relief: highs still find the mid 90s

Helpful Rain: a few spots benefit from pop-up showers

Tonight & Tomorrow: As any rogue showers diminish, expect mostly clear skies into the night. Low temperatures will settle in the low 70s. Wednesday will start with plenty of sunshine early. Humidity will become more noticeable compared to previous afternoons, and by the second half of the day, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop. About 30% of the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area is expected to pick up rain.

Up Next: Humidity should be back in full swing by Thursday as surface winds shift around to blow directly off the warm waters of the Gulf. Highs will head into the mid 90s through the end of the week and into the weekend. However, the moisture return will push heat index values—how hot it actually feels to your skin—back into the 100 to 107 degree range. These values will make it seem steamy, but will be just shy of the levels needed for alerts.

By Saturday and Sunday, be aware of the radar during any outdoor activities. Deep tropical moisture will interact with daytime heat to trigger typical summer pop-up thunderstorms. These slow-moving storms will produce localized heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and quick wind gusts. Rain coverage will rise to 30% on Saturday, peak at 40% on Sunday and Monday, and start to trend down again by the middle of next week. If a storm moves directly over your neighborhood, it will offer a brief, welcoming drop in temperature, though nearby spots may stay dry and hot.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.