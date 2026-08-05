11-year-old battling brain tumor, family having to sleep outside to save money for treatment

DENHAM SPRINGS -- A Denham Springs family is doing everything they can to help their eleven-year-old daughter battle brain cancer.

Breann and Austin Tanton and their family have already had to move out of their home, out of the state of Louisiana, and for the last week, they have been even sleeping outside to save money for their 11-year-old daughter Katie's treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare form of brain tumor.

For the last couple of months, WBRZ has been following the story of 11-year-old Katie Tanton, who has been undergoing a clinical trial at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

"Her last MRI showed that the tumor had shrunk some and was unfortunately causing some necrosis; unfortunately, the way that it was explained to us is that the brain doesn't know the difference between the tumor and the dead tumor," Katie's mother, Breann Tanton, said.

Her parents, Breann and Austin, say it has not been easy, with the tumor shrinking causing a lot of swelling in her brain.

"And cysts to form right on her cerebellum. Causing a lot of the symptoms that she deals with daily anyway to be a lot worse," Breann said.

Throughout her time in and outside of the hospital, Katie has been with her family going through this huge change in all of their lives.

"Kind of changed how we were doing things because funds were getting low and we kind of wanted to hang on to the last bit that we had for when we finally found a rental home, so we decided to start camping."

For the last week, the Tantons have been staying in tents, camping at several campgrounds.

"I'm not going to lie, it's hot. It's not as much fun as it sounds, not when it's more than just a couple of nights," Breann said.

Back in Denham Springs, Austin's sister Annie Normand and her family are doing everything they can to help, with Annie saying that she is going to start a new fundraiser.

"The goal is to raise $50,000 for Katie, and once I raise $50,000, I will shave my head," Normand said.

Family members say Katie's days are tough; she wakes up with a headache, and her parents say she is often very tired. However, Katie is keeping a smile on her face through it, wanting to go out with her sisters to find fossils while at the campground, or relaxing with her family, which says Katie has brought them closer together.

"Yes. Closer together and closer to God," Austin said.

Annie recently got a tattoo on her arm that says Katie, as a way to also remind herself to keep working to help her niece.

"She is amazing, and I'm proud of her, and I'm proud of her strength, and I just love her," Normand said.

The Tantons tell WBRZ they've been living off of donations recently. However, they said that on Tuesday, Cajun Navy 2016 reached out to them and said that once the Tantons are able to find a rental home in Ohio, Cajun Navy 2016 has offered to pay their rent for the first four to six months.