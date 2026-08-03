Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal

BALTIMORE — Former LSU national championship pitcher Anthony Eyanson is on the move.

The Baltimore Orioles acquired Eyanson from the Boston Red Sox ahead of Monday's MLB trade deadline as part of the blockbuster deal that sent three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to Boston.

Eyanson has spent the 2026 season with Boston's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, where he has dominated opposing hitters. In 15 starts, the right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.32 ERA over 68.1 innings while striking out 94 batters.

The Red Sox selected Eyanson in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft with the No. 87 overall pick after helping LSU capture the 2025 national championship.

The MLB trade deadline is Monday at 5 p.m. CT.