95°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
BALTIMORE — Former LSU national championship pitcher Anthony Eyanson is on the move.
The Baltimore Orioles acquired Eyanson from the Boston Red Sox ahead of Monday's MLB trade deadline as part of the blockbuster deal that sent three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to Boston.
Eyanson has spent the 2026 season with Boston's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, where he has dominated opposing hitters. In 15 starts, the right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.32 ERA over 68.1 innings while striking out 94 batters.
The Red Sox selected Eyanson in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft with the No. 87 overall pick after helping LSU capture the 2025 national championship.
The MLB trade deadline is Monday at 5 p.m. CT.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge barber shop gives free haircuts and school supplies ahead of...
-
DOTD conducting rolling closures of Mississippi River Bridge over next few weeks...
-
Fire officials investigating after early morning fire at L'Auberge restaurant
-
West Baton Rouge officials investigating odor reported along I-10
-
New Orleans resident finds body inside bag near City Park
Sports Video
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
-
LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
-
Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp