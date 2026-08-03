Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp

BATON ROUGE - The Saints put full pads on for the first time this training camp on Monday, and the Saints offense came alive to put together arguably its best performance of the offseason so far.

Former LSU wide receiver Barion Brown has looked solid since getting selected by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. After the draft, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis joked that there shouldn't be any questions since he hadn't traded back and had taken an LSU player.

Seemingly, the only question about Brown so far is how much of a role will he be able to carve out for himself as a rookie, especially with the unexpected retirement of now former Saints wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

"I've loved our experience with Barion," said Saints head coach Kellen Moore. "He's done an awesome job. His energy is juice. He's getting better each and every day. I think his practice habits are awesome. I think if he continues to do that, he can be a great example of how to practice."

Brown was the third and final receiver taken by the Saints in the draft this year. Along with also taking Jordyn Tyson eighth overall, New Orleans also selected Bryce Lance 136th overall.